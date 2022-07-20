Curd Is Your Skin's Best Friend; Here's Why

Our skin needs a pampering session at least once a week. But we end up not giving the love as much as it requires. And that’s okay sometimes. But what is not okay is we make it a habit of doing the same, especially in monsoons.

The skin needs more care during this season. It is better to take care of them naturally whenever possible. There is one such item that we can use to take care of our skin, and that item is curd. Yes, curd can be very beneficial in promoting healthy, problem-free skin. Speaking of curd’s qualities, it contains calcium, protein, and a number of vital vitamins.

It contains vitamins C, D, A, and other nutrients that are excellent for the skin. The lactic acid in it is also very helpful in removing dead skin cells from the skin and delaying the appearance of wrinkles. Lactic acid has the ability to soften skin and prevent acne in addition to enhancing facial glow. So let’s explore its various applications.

Advertisement

Yoghurt and Lemon Facial

Take curd in a bowl and squeeze a small lemon in it. Now apply it to your face and massage it for at least 20 minutes, now wash it off with plain water. This will remove the tanning of your face and make the face glow.

Besan and Curd Scrubber

The skin can be exfoliated with the assistance of both. This is made by mixing 1 teaspoon of gram flour with 2 tablespoons of curd in a bowl to make a thick paste. After ten minutes, wash your face after applying this mixture.

Turmeric and Curd Face Pack

Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help with acne and other facial skin issues. Take 2 tablespoons of curd and mix in 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric. Apply this mixture to your face right away, and then give it 15 minutes to dry. After that, give yourself a gentle massage and rinse off with water.

Moisturize with curd and honey

Advertisement

Use honey and curd if your face has become dry. It will make your skin supple and nourish. Take some curd and combine it with honey to make a paste. Apply it right away to your entire face, then wash it off after ten minutes.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.