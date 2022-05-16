Cut Down on These Things to Maintain Your Bone Health

Each one of us has at least once been scolded during our childhood for not wanting to drink milk. Time and again, our elders suggest we include milk in our daily meals, even after we have grown up. Have you ever wondered what the reason behind them advocating milk so much is? It’s calcium.

Needless to say, the health of our bones deteriorates with time. And bone health is not given enough importance. It is high time that we bring changes now before it’s too late.

Here are a few things that you must avoid to maintain your bone health.

Advertisement

Smoking and alcohol

Well not only for your bone health, but you must quit smoking for overall life expectancy. As per National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), smoking contributes to bone loss and fracture. And this is done probably due to the interference with estrogens, calcium, and vitamin D.

Smoking is responsible for weaker bone balance and is a major risk factor for bone loss. On the other hand, if you consume excessive alcohol, then your body’s calibre to absorb and regulate the calcium, vitamin D, and hormones is hampered. Moreover, this may lead to the chances of losing bone density and fracturing bone. Too much salt

Hardly, anyone has ever informed us that the more salt we eat, the more calcium our body gets rid of. According to NCBI, a high salt intake is not only related to osteoporosis and urinary calcium loss but has also been linked to many pathological conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and renal calcium stones.

The food that we prefer while binge-watching, like chips, popcorn, nachos, etc. might be the ones with the highest amount of salt counts. To maintain the balance, you don’t need to cut out salt entirely, but your intake should be less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. Canned/Processed food

The link between ultra-processed foods and reduced bone quality has been proved by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. While canned food makes our life easier by saving our time, it may also result in bone inflammation if consumed daily. Also, some of the packaged food items are highly responsible for bone inflammations. Barely had we known that some of the healthiest vegetables like mushrooms, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplants may also result in bone inflammation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.