Cutting-Edge Wellness Trends For 2023 That Will Redefine The Way We Live

In recent years, personal wellbeing has emerged as a strong trend globally and is largely spread across categories such as health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mindfulness. The trend is expected to continue in 2023 as well with a sharper focus on self-care and emotional wellbeing. This trend is driven by the rapidly increasing number of people suffering from mental health issues caused by external factors and poor lifestyle choices. Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass says, “The world is shifting to a multidisciplinary approach when it comes to wellbeing. We’re seeing an increase in spirituality, as well as other therapeutic interventions that individuals are opting for when it comes to wellbeing. There’s an increased focus on multiple domains of wellbeing such as emotional and social rather than strictly following the life of the solitary mind."

We have identified cutting-edge wellness trends that will be redefining the way we live, heal and flourish in 2023. Be it the employment of meditation practices to alleviate body pain or cold-immersion therapy to treat migraines and mood disorders. Dr David Vago, Lead Research, RoundGlass adds, “New research shows that meditation has moved from being an activity centred on improving focus and relaxation to helping people with pain and with physical ailments as well."

Here are some wellness trends, identified by Poddar and Dr Vago, to look forward to in the new year:

Mind-Body Therapies: Some of these have lingered on the fringe of wellness spaces but are now gaining credibility with new evidence supporting their impact on health and wellness.

Float tanks: Remember the sensory deprivation tanks in Stranger Things? Well, they are having a moment. These tanks contain water mixed with Epsom salt that makes it easy for the bodies to float in them and can help you improve your mental wellbeing. A study from the Laureate Institute for Brain Research found that participants reported significant reductions in stress, muscle tension, pain, depression and negative effects, accompanied by a significant improvement in mood after one hour of floatation session.

Cryotherapy and cold-immersion therapy: Athletes have used ice baths for years to deal with inflammation and muscle aches. Recent studies are now showing that they are also effective for reducing cardiovascular strain, decreased blood flow and reduced tissue metabolism. Cold immersion therapy is being used for the treatment of migraines and mood disorders, for reducing dementia and for enhancing immune system responses. Rise of Rest: 2023 is going to be about slowing down and taking a pause. People will choose soothing sound baths and restorative yoga over HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes and hustle culture. There is also an ever-greater emphasis on sleep as the ultimate form of self-care. If it is technology that has robbed you of your sleep, it is sleep technology with its aides and gadgets that will help you get eight hours of restful slumber. Choose from a wide variety of apps that offer sleep stories and sleep meditations and download them to rest, reset and revitalise. Plant-Forward Eating: People will be eating more plant-based diets as they are good for our and the planet’s health. Sales of plant-based milks are soaring, and people are eager to incorporate more plant-forward meals into their weekly menus. This is also reflected in the growing number of vegan restaurants in India and public figures who have embraced veganism such as cricketer Virat Kohli, actors Aamir Khan and Neha Dhupia and many more. Meditation for Physical Wellbeing: We all know that meditation helps our mental wellbeing but scientific research is showing newer applications of this ancient wellbeing practice. A recent study published in July 2022 in the journal PAIN, found that mindfulness meditation reduced the perception of pain by interrupting the communication between the brain areas involved in pain sensation and those that produce the sense of self. One-Stop Solution for Wholistic Wellness: This trend will continue to gain traction in 2023. Integrated approaches to wellbeing are increasing, with a greater focus on multiple domains of wellbeing, rather than strictly the “life of the solitary mind." Wholistic wellbeing involves our physical and emotional lives, our intellectual and social lives as well as our relations to the environment and to the world at large. Wellbeing apps and solutions that address all these many and varied aspects of wellbeing are growing in number.

Overall, in 2023, people will continue to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing by investing their time and resources in practices and products that deliver health and happiness. Wellness will not be a task on our daily checklists anymore but will become a daily practice, an integral part of life.

