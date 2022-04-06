Dal Pakhtooni, a Delicious Way To Consume Lentils

Dal Pakhtooni is a dish, which can change the way you consume your regular lentil preparations. If you are bored eating the same old dal daily try this recipe to satisfy your taste buds.

Dal Pakhtooni is prepared with whole urad dal (black gram) and it’s considered as a variation of popular north Indian dish Dal Makhni. Here is an easy recipe to prepare Dal Pakhtooni

Ingredients:

· Whole Urad Dal (soaked overnight) - 1 cup

· Tomato Puree - one and a half cup

Advertisement

· Fresh Cream - 1 cup

· Red Chilli Powder - 1 tablespoon

· Garlic Paste - 1 tablespoon

· Ginger Paste - 1 tablespoon

· Cumin Powder - 1 tablespoon

· Garam Masala - 2 tsp

· Chopped Green Coriander- 2 tablespoons

· Butter

· Salt as per taste

Preparation:

Soak the whole Urad dal in water for six to eight hours. Drain the water and keep the lentils aside in a vessel. Now, take a pressure cooker and add lentils, salt as per taste and water as per requirement. Let the lentil boil for three to four whistles.

In the meantime, take a wok and add some butter to it. Remember to keep the heat on medium flame to avoid burning butter. When the butter melts add garlic and ginger paste and fry them well. Now add tomato puree, mix it and let it cook for at least two to three minutes. After this, add boiled urad dal and mix everything well.

Add about one cup of water to this mixture and let it cook for four to five minutes.

Add cumin powder, red chili powder and let it boil for another three to four minutes. Moreover, add fresh cream and garam masala to the dal, cover it and cook on low flame for a few minutes.

Advertisement

As it boils properly, turn off the gas, and Dal Pakhtooni is ready to serve. Garnish it with green coriander and enjoy it hot with paratha or roti.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.