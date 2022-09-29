Dance Your Way To Weight Loss With These Tips

Dancing uplifts your spirits and makes your body flexible. It is beneficial to keep your heart and lungs healthy. Grooving to your favourite songs can help improve your mental health, sleep and other aspects. Apart from that, it is a fun activity that has proven to be helpful in reducing weight too. According to Healthline, practising a few dance forms can promote healthy weight loss in an individual. A few dance forms can help you shed those extra pounds. Let’s take a look a some of these dance forms below:

Hip-Hop

This form of dance demands more energy. There are a lot of channels on YouTube that have detailed Hip-Hop dance videos. This form can also be learnt from professionals. However, one needs to be extremely careful in the initial days.

Zumba

Zumba focuses on internal training. Internal training is shifting between fast and slow movements. Zumba has emerged as one of the popular dance forms in contemporary times. It is practised in around 100 countries across the globe. According to studies, Zumba burns 9.5 calories per minute.

Ballet

Ballet emphasises perfecting precise movements and techniques. However, Ballet burns fewer calories in comparison to other dance forms. Still, it can prove to be helpful in increasing muscle strength.

Pole dancing

It helps increase flexibility and muscle strength. It is advisable that one must practice this dance form in presence of an instructor.

