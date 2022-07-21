Dancing Helps Your Physical Health In More Ways Than You Knew

When was the last time you let off some steam on the dance floor? You may have probably been left with painful calf muscles and ankles after grooving to the beats all night but you cannot deny that it helped you release oodles of stress. Dancing is certainly an efficient stress-releasing activity but do you know that it is also beneficial for your physical health?

Well, it should not come as a surprise to you since dancing to music comes under the same category of aerobic exercises as Zumba workout which is popular nowadays among fitness circuits. A 30-minute dance schedule per day will provide you with a full-body workout daily.

Weight loss and cardio

As per WebMd, a 30-minute dance routine can help you lose 130 to 250 calories, the same benefits you receive from jogging. Just like jogging or running on a treadmill, it is a great cardiovascular exercise, improving the health of the heart as it raises your heart rate in the same way.

Other target muscles

By dancing, the core muscles of your body get stronger to a significant extent since you exert the core muscles a lot. And of course, you are using your legs a lot while dancing, and although dancing does not substitute leg muscle-building exercises like squatting, it will certainly condition your quads, hamstrings and also your glutes.

Flexibility and agility

This mostly depends on the style of dance you are undertaking. Salsa and Tango use more fluidity in their moves than hip hop or colloquial Bollywood dance, which are more agility oriented. Nevertheless, every dance form will have some benefit.

Other ailments

Dancing may also help in keeping in control ailments like diabetes or high blood pressure as well as high cholesterol.

However, whichever dance form you choose to opt for, it is advised to consult your doctor before you choose to sign up.

