Darling Krishna and Shashank’s Upcoming Film Gets A Title

Kannada actor Darling Krishna rose to prominence with his exemplary performances in films like Love Mocktail, John Jani Janardhan and Love Mocktail 2. He has now teamed up with director Shashank for an untitled film. On October 16, the makers finally unveiled the title of the upcoming movie in an interesting manner. A 5-minute video, which was released on YouTube, shows Shashank and his team contemplating the film’s title.

In the video, the director finds ideas shared by his team members unconvincing and discards them all. After a lot of brainstorming, the director comes up with the title Kousalya Supraja Rama. Through the video, the makers also announced that Kousalya Supraja Rama’s shooting has been kicked off.

Touted to be a family drama, Kousalya Supraja Rama will star Krishna alongside two actresses. According to reports, while one of them is a debutante, the other is a renowned actress. The team has kept the identities of both actresses under wraps. Besides Krisha, the Kannada film will also star Rangayana Raghu and Sudha Belawadi in prominent roles. While Arjun Janya has been roped in to score the film’s music, Sugnan will be handling its cinematography.

Kousalya Supraja Rama has been jointly produced by Shashank and Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil. In an interview with a media portal, the director said that he knew BC Patil, who is also a veteran director, ever since they worked together in the film Kaurava. While Patil starred in the film, Shashank worked on it as an assistant director.

Krishna and Shashank have teamed up for the first time for Kousalya Supraja Rama. Besides this film, Krishna also has three other projects in the pipeline, including Sugar Factory, Dil Pasand and an untitled movie, directed by PC Shekar. On the other hand, Shashank last directed the film Love 360, which was a commercial success. Love 360 revolved around the life of a couple, Ram and Janaki.

