Dating Advice: These Tips Can Help Avoid A Heartbreak

Heartbreaks are difficult and often leave a person emotionally distancing himself and experiencing trust issues. However, if you are someone who wants to move on, and is looking to embark on a new relationship, it might be a scary ride for you. You will have to find the right balance between opening up and protecting yourself from getting hurt. You might be afraid of being vulnerable, but remember, it’s an important part of any relationship. It is our vulnerability, that lets us form deeper bonds with people around us.

Here are a few tips that can avoid heartbreak in a new relationship-

Take Things Slowly

Rushing in a relationship can lead to one of you feeling overwhelmed and not being able to catch up with the other, and instead of letting the relationship take shape, you both end up scaring each other. Instead, take things slowly. It means you spend quality time with someone. You live in the present, and savour each moment with them. This will help you in protecting your heart, as it will give you ample time to figure out if you want to take things ahead with this person or if the person and you are on the same page. Pay Close Attention to Red Flags

You might be head over heels in love with someone, but turning a blind eye to the red flags will only cause you emotional stress and hurt you. Do not ignore the signs if your partner is physically and emotionally abusing you, lying to you or mistrusting you. If you ignore these signs, you are only delaying the obvious. Listen to your gut feelings, because most of the time your hunches are right. Do not compare

Every relationship is unique. What your previous relationship looked like, or what your friend’s girlfriend does should not make you compare your current relationship. This will add stress and superficial expectations from your partner in your mind, which may lead to heartbreak later. What you both bring to the table is unique, so instead of comparing, just relish in the uniqueness. Stop Focusing on the Superficial

Focus on what truly matters. Does your partner have good values, goals, and morals? Does it align with yours? Eliminate superficial ideas of high-paying jobs and luxurious life. If you keep trying to fit people in a certain mould, you will miss out on forming real and deep bonds ever. Be alone for a while

If you have just stepped out of a relationship, it is necessary to be alone with yourself for a while. We often fear solitude and convince ourselves that this person is perfect because we fear of ending up alone. You may have unhealed wounds and scars that will take time to heal. Or you might be with the wrong person, thinking they are right for you, because it was better than being alone.

