Dating is supposed to be a fun and exciting journey, one which helps you form a deep connection with someone, learn new things, and develop as a person. However, in the era of Tinder swipes and speed dating, it may leave you feeling drained and exhausted. This feeling, called dating burnout, occurs when you’re repeatedly exposed to the dating scene, only to be disappointed by the lack of connection, compatibility, or results. It’s the feeling of being overwhelmed by the constant swiping, messaging, and going on dates, yet being unable to find “the one". The symptoms of dating burnout can include feelings of inadequacy, hopelessness, and frustration. You may even start dreading going on dates, feel indifferent to new matches, or feel like giving up on dating altogether.

If you’re feeling burnt out from dating, here are some tips on how to deal with it:

Take a break: Give yourself time to recharge and refresh your perspective. Step away from dating apps, cancel any upcoming dates, and focus on yourself for a while.

Reframe your mindset: Instead of focusing on finding “the one," shift your focus to having fun and enjoying the journey. Remember that dating should be a fun and enjoyable experience, not a chore.

Practice self-care: Take care of yourself mentally and physically. Try new hobbies, spend time with friends and family, and prioritise your well-being.

Be open to new experiences: Try something new, whether it’s a new dating app, a different type of date, or a different type of person. This can help you break out of your dating routine and add excitement to the experience.

Seek support: Don’t be afraid to reach out to friends, family, or a therapist for support. Talking to someone about your feelings can help you gain a new perspective and find new solutions.

Dating burnout is a common experience, but it can be overcome. By taking a break, reframing your mindset, practising self-care, being open to new experiences, and seeking support, you can overcome dating burnout and get back on track to finding love. Remember, dating should be a fun and enjoyable journey, not a source of stress and exhaustion. So take care of yourself, be patient, and trust the process.

