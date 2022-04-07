Dating Tips: New to College Life? Here's How You Can Ace the Dating Game

With college, a new phase of life begins for many students. Till schools, students who were treated as kids suddenly grow up as they enter. Films and shows have created an impression of colleges such that people think it is always filled with fun, happiness, romance and extravagance. By taking inspiration from films, students enter colleges as freshers with a stamped impression of love in their minds. However, love comes in many layers, unlike what is shown in movies. Chasing a girl and stalking is a big no when it comes to the beginning of new love. If you are someone who is about to enter college and wishes to find true love, then you must follow these simple rules of dating in college.

Don’t be eager to impress

From the very first day, freshers try hard to make an impression. They do everything to get noticed. First impressions should be effortless, they should not look cooked or planned. Just be yourself and do not consume in the idea of impressing.

Do not expect instant commitments

If you want a true relationship, then time is the key. Do not hush to be in a relationship. Make friends, spend time with them, give time to know the person and then take the next step. Instant commitments leave you disappointed.

Dress well

During your school life, you have worn a single uniform. College is the time when you can ace your fashion game and be yourself. When you are new, you should bring out your best self in front in your college. It’ll not only make a lasting impression on other people, but it’ll also boost up your confidence.

Give respect, earn respect

Be it friendship or any other relationship, being respectful is really important to let it survive. You must behave respectfully with others in order to be respected by them.

Attend college events

College time offers you the best time to socialise and meet new people. If you are planning on dating the girl of your dreams, then do not stay in your shell, be a part of college gatherings, attend functions, parties, events, conferences and whatever comes your way. You never know where you find the right person waiting for you.

