Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes and Teachings by the Founder of Arya Samaj

DAYANAND SARASWATI JAYANTI 2022: Every year, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the philosopher, social leader and founder of the Arya Samaj. This year, the day will be celebrated on February 26. Being a reformer, Swami Dayanand Saraswati strived to shape a better society and left an indelible mark in the history of India. He vehemently denounced social evils like child marriage and caste systems while also advocated the remarriage of widows.

He laid the foundation of the Arya Samaj and worked towards spreading its teachings. Through the Arya Samaj, Swami Dayanand Saraswati opposed idol worship and also contributed significantly in evoking a spirit of nationalism among Indians at the time of independence.

Advertisement

He even emphasised on the importance of quality education and introduced Anglo-Vedic schools for Indian students. Through these schools, Dayanand Saraswati aimed to inculcate knowledge of vedas along with contemporary English in the students.

In order to honour his work towards the betterment of the society and to remember his teachings, people celebrate Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. Now, as great personalities like him should not be forgotten, we have listed some of his evocative quotes that you can share with people and enlighten them.

Prayer in any form is efficacious because it is an action. It will, therefore, have a result. That is the law of this universe in which we find ourselves.

God has neither form nor colour. He is incorporeal and immense. Whatever is seen in the world describes his greatness.

People should try to know God and imitate him in their works. Repetitions and ceremonials are of no use.

People should never worship images. The spread of mental darkness is due to the prevalence of idolatry.

What is crucial in dealing with loss is not to lose the lesson. That makes you a winner in the most profound sense.

The highest form of service is to help a person who is incapable of thanking in return.

Give the world the best you have and best will come back to you.

The soul is one in its nature, but its entities are many.

He is good and wise who always speaks the truth, acts on the dictates of virtue, and tries to make others good and happy.

Beneficence removes evils, introduces the practice of virtue, and adds to general welfare and civilization.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.