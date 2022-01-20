Dealing With Thyroid Issues? Here's What You Can Do To Address it

The thyroid is an endocrine gland in our body. This H shaped gland is present close to the neck. Hormones that are secreted from this gland help maintain our metabolism. When there is any problem in the Thyroid, the hormones secreted from it become imbalanced. As a result of this, health-related problems occur. A large number of people in the country are dealing with this problem. The lack of Thyroid hormone, Thyroxin, leads to swelling of the neck. It also affects metabolism.

Symptoms like weakness, tension, hair fall and feeling of hunger are common in it. This is a health condition faced by females more than males. A big reason behind the issue of the Thyroid gland is people’s lifestyle these days. Hence, we can stay away from thyroid-related problems by bringing changes in our lifestyle. Let’s have a look at things we can include in our diet to save ourselves from Thyroid gland related problems.

Coconut is very good for the Thyroid and it also improves metabolism. Coconut can be consumed in the form of coconut oil, water or solid coconut. You can also have coconut chutney and coconut Ladoos.

Take the help of Mulaithi: It is an important spice, which is sweet. The acid found in mulaithi helps control thyroid. It also helps in Thyroid cancer.

Include Mushroom in your diet. It controls the Thyroid hormone and also controls body weight.

Drink Haldi milk. Drinking a cup of Haldi milk helps in controlling Thyroid benefits in other health-related issues.

Eat Alsi seeds. Alsi has a lot of nutrients in it. It not just benefits in Thyroid related problems but also the minerals present in it are good for our nervous system. They are also a good source of calories.

(Disclaimer - The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

