Death Anniversary: What Made Baba Amte Dedicate Himself to Rid Society of Leprosy Scourge

Several Indian social workers have done incredible work and contributed to the betterment of the nation. Baba Amte’s work for leprosy patients got him well-deserved respect. The activist established several shelters for leprosy patients. Besides that, he participated in wildlife conservation and Narmada Bachao Andolan.

Amte was known as Modern Gandhi for his style of work, philosophy of life, and kind service. His work and contribution are remembered on 9 February.

>His dedication to leprosy patients

Baba Amte did not choose an easy way. There was a time when leprosy was an uncommon and incurable disease and people suffering from this disease were abandoned by society and their families. This disease was considered a communicable disease and to help such people, Baba Amte was there.

>Lived as a prince in his childhood

Baba Amte’s full name was Murlidhar Devidas Amte. He was born in a Deshastha Brahmin family in Hinganghat village of Wardha, Maharashtra on 26 December 1914. His father was Devidas Harbaji Amte. His childhood went in royalty as his father was the landlord.

>He was fond of movies and cars

He was quite a boy, at the age of 14, he had his rifle and would haunt bears and deer. He was fond of driving cars and Hollywood movies. He used to write excellent reviews of English movies. He was also good at studies and completed his law degree MA LLB and practiced law for many days as well.

>How did he change?

Baba Amte took a stand as a lawyer for Indian leaders who were participating in the Quit India Movement. During this period, he met Gandhi Ji and became his follower. He was very impressed with Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave.

