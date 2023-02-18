Debina Bonnerjee Feeds Her Baby ‘On Demand’, Know What It Means

Capturing her journey as a mother of two, actor-vlogger Debina Bonnerjee recently shared bits of advice she received from her doctor about breastfeeding, on her YouTube channel. Debina Bonnerjee revealed that her doctor suggested she breastfeed her 3-month-old daughter Divisha “on-demand," which means only when the baby cries. She said, “It’s not important for me to feed her every two hours but only when she cries. Your relationship with the baby is not limited to feeding."

https://youtu.be/4F-7ELJjbaI

Advertisement

Exploring the same, we had a look at some of the expert pieces to understand the difference between on-demand and scheduled breastfeeding. And if you are wondering which one is better for your baby, here we will help you with the same.

According to Indian Express, Dr Shreya Dubey, Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, “Scheduled breastfeeding is characterised as the mother offering milk to the baby every 2 to 3 hours, while on-demand breastfeeding is termed as giving the infant milk when they ask for it and for how long they want it."

ALSO READ: Suffering From Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy? Debina Bonnerjee-Suggested Diet Might Help You

Debina Bonnerjee’s life is currently a fun roller coaster ride as she is enjoying every second of motherhood with her two daughters, Liana and Divisha. Debina and Gurmeet, television’s adorable couple, welcomed their second two daughter in November last year.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and shared a bunch of pictures and videos. One of the reels was shared with the caption that read, “Happy anniversary my partner, you complete me (literally) now with a complete family. let’s begin this beautiful inning of our marriage."

Advertisement

Debina also shared some cute pictures and made us all go gaga over them. Her caption read, “Happy another year of togetherness my love. Another beautiful year in our fairy tale love. To the ‘us’ the root of whatever god has been kind to us and given."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Gurmeet Choudhary is gearing up for the premiere of his Disney Plus Hotstar original Maharana. On Wednesday, the first teaser for the show was released, depicting the warrior king as a Lord Shiva devotee who went on to become an Indian folk hero.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here