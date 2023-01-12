Debunking Myths About Birth Control and Contraceptives

The use of contraception is often a topic that people are hesitant to talk about or try. This leaves them more prone to accidental pregnancies and the risk of STDs. Contraceptives or birth control solutions are used to prevent pregnancies. Some of these contraceptives available are condoms, birth control pills or oral contraceptive C pills or Intra Uterine Contraceptive Devices like Copper T. Talking to the gynaecologist can help you decipher which option is best suited for you.

Many myths surround many aspects of women’s health and contraceptives and birth control pills are also plagued with such myths. Some of these myths are passed down through generations, others are often around cultural or religious contexts. These can often take away a woman’s choices and leave them more vulnerable to infections. Anika Parashar, Founder and CEO, The Woman’s Company debunks a few of these common birth control myths:

Weight Gain

One of the major myths surrounding birth control pills is that they can lead to weight gain. There is no proven research that birth control pills can cause significant weight gain. The anecdotal data available about women gaining weight may be linked to other lifestyle factors.

Birth control can affect natural fertility

Birth control pills and contraceptives do not harm your fertility. Many women are afraid that their fertility will be compromised if they begin taking pills. They are often under the impression that using contraceptive methods can hinder their possibility of being able to have children in the future. With most hormonal forms of birth control, you can just consult your gynaecologist and stop taking the pills to try and conceive. The body adapts to the new situation and resumes its natural reproductive functions.

Older women can stop using birth control

The premenopausal and menopause phase can often span several years. While the chances of conceiving a baby decrease with age, it may still be possible to get pregnant. To avoid surprise pregnancies, it is better to use contraceptives and talk to a gynaecologist about your fertility. In most cases, it is suggested to use some form of birth control until you’ve stopped menstruating for at least one year.

There are many more myths surrounding birth control pills and contraceptives. There are many reasons at play for the same. The smart thing to do is to work with your doctor to identify your fertility status and which form of contraceptive works best for you even if you are not trying to conceive but are sexually active.

