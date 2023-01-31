The fashion industry is facing increasing pressure to become more sustainable due to the negative impact it has on the environment, such as plastic pollution, deforestation, and water scarcity. The COVID-19 pandemic has also heightened awareness of personal health and lifestyle choices, leading to a rise in support for the slow fashion movement. Despite this, there are still misconceptions about garments made from recycled plastic bottles (PET). Kapil Bhatia, CEO & Co-founder, UNIREC aims to dispel these myths and promote the importance of sustainable fashion practices.

Uncomfortable to wear

Advertisement

Comfort is often a concern with recycled clothing, but the truth is that it can be just as soft and comfortable as regular garments. By blending organic cotton with recycled polyester, the resulting clothing offers a comfortable feel, improved wrinkle resistance, enhanced draping, and quicker drying time.

Low Durability

PET bottles can be transformed into textiles and other products, resulting in durable and comfortable clothing. These garments, made with a blend of PET and cotton, offer a comfortable wearing experience and can be a long-lasting addition to one’s wardrobe.

Excessive Use of Energy

Polyester made from recycled PET bottles is more environmentally friendly than traditional polyester. The production of recycled polyester uses 59% less energy and reduces the carbon footprint by 32% compared to regular polyester.

More Resources Used

Growing cotton crops requires a significant amount of land and human labor, as well as resources for transportation and textile production. In contrast, recycling PET bottles into textiles uses fewer resources and does not require additional land or affect soil fertility. Instead of creating new products, recycling allows for the recovery and reuse of waste materials.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here