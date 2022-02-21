Decoction of Bay Leaf Can Cure Many Diseases, Know How It's Made

Bay leaves are also known for its medicinal properties apart from its regular use as a spice for enhancing flavour. Bay leaf contains copper, potassium, calcium, magnesium, selenium and iron, all of which are essential nutrients for keeping many ailments at bay. Apart from that, it has antioxidant properties that help to prevent blood clotting, skin problems and heart problems. Bay leaves’ decoction can cure and prevent many diseases.

How to prepare

You’ll need 10 grams of bay leaf, 10 grams of carom seeds and 5 grams of fennel seeds to make a bay leaf decoction. Make a paste by grinding all of these ingredients together. Boil a litre of water and then put this paste in it and thoroughly boil. When 100-150 ml of water remains after boiling, turn off the stove and serve the decoction.

Benefits of taking bay leaf decoction:

>Alleviates body pain

If you have pain in your body, make a decoction of bay leaves and drink it right away. You will experience pain alleviation and feel better after some time. If you suffer from back pain, drink the bay leaf decoction at least twice a day. Also, apply bay leaf oil to the waist and rub it. This will be beneficial to you.

>Relief in Headache

Consume decoction of bay leaves and drink it if you’re suffering from a headache. Headaches can be relieved by drinking a decoction of bay leaves.

>Helps with muscle cramps

Take the decoction of bay leaves if you have a cramp in your legs or body. The decoction will also help in situations where you have stretched your veins or your veins have swollen due to any reason.

>Prevents gaining weight

The decoction of bay leaves boosts the body’s metabolism and as a result of this our stomach feels full for a long time and we do not feel the need to have some calorie-rich snack that might add a few kilograms to our weight.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

