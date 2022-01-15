Decoction to Turmeric Milk, Home Remedies to Get Rid of Sore Throat, Pain in Winters

It is common to have a sore throat and pain due to the cold weather, and now, even Covid-19. To get rid of this problem, people keep taking different medicines. And yet, the pain refuses to go away. Interestingly, not many realise that some of our home remedies outweigh the effectiveness of expensive medicine. So, let us find out some of the best ways to get rid of sore throat and pain.

Take help of honey and black pepper:

You can take honey and black pepper to get rid of sore throat and pain. Honey is rich in antibiotic properties. Besides sore throat, it also helps protect against infection.

Decoction will also work

The decoction can be of great help for throat pain and soreness. Besides that, it also boosts your immunity and reduced the risk of getting sick quickly from viruses.

Turmeric milk is effective

Turmeric milk is an effective home remedy for sore throat and pain. By mixing two pinches of turmeric in a glass of warm milk and drinking it before bed, you can help your immune system become strong, thereby relieving your throat and getting rid of the pain.

