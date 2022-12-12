Decoding Deepika Padukone’s Stunning Looks From Pathaan’s Besharam Rang

The first song from the much-anticipated film Pathaan was released by the makers on Monday morning. The upbeat dance number, titled Besharam Rang, features the lead couple—Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone—romancing each other at exotic locations. The peppy number pleased fans, with many requesting more glimpses of the film right away. Apart from Deepika’s fiery dance moves, the actress also set the temperature soaring with her stunning looks from the track. Here’s decoding Deepika Padukone’s looks from the song Besharam Rang.

Deepika Padukone makes an entry in a stunning bright yellow monokini. It has halter straps, a plunging neckline, and strings to tie it together on the back and neck.The matching bottoms have a low-rise waist and fit her body perfectly. She looks more attractive because of her bold expressions and backcombed, open hair. She wore a nude lip colour, contoured cheeks with a blush, darker brows, a smudge of mascara on the lashes, a flick of kajal, and barely any eyeliner.

The song also features her in a stunning gold one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit has a deep neckline strapped sleeves, and high cuts on the thighs. She paired the swimsuit with a printed shirt and gave it a shoulder-drop effect and tied it to her waist. Deepika accessorised it with dramatic gold earrings, a side-parted, wet-hair look, sheer lip colour and soft smokey eye shadow.

Deepika Padukone also sports a lavender mesh crop top that consists of straps, a golden zip and a plunging neckline. She paired the look with a holographic green and purple skirt. The skirt has a deep slit on the side that shows off the actress’ toned legs. She completed the look with a wavy hairdo, emerald tassel earrings, smokey eyes and brownish lip shade.

The Pathaan star also sported a printed co-ord set that consisted of a bikini top and a flare two-slit long skirt. Apart from that she also donned an orange swimwear co-ord set. She kept her overall look super minimal as she let her outfit do the talking.

So, which one of these outfits did you like the most?

