Decoding the Stunningly Gorgeous Wedding Attire of Bride Nataša Stanković

The season for weddings has long since arrived. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya will be the newest celebrity couple to celebrate their nuptials in 2023, joining stars like fellow cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra. On Tuesday in Udaipur, the couple reaffirmed their vows in a lovely ceremony. You are not dreaming if you feel as though you have seen something before. In January 2020, the Indian cricketer proposed to the model when they were on a yacht. In May of the same year, the pair also revealed that they had married secretly because of the pandemic’s restrictions. After two months, their son Agastya was born.

The couple was married in a grandiose ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, three years after they first fell in love, on Valentine’s Day 2023. A Hindu ceremony was place at the event after the Christian rites, so Natasa wore a gold lehenga while Pandya showcased his dashing side in an ivory sherwani. The stunning song was produced by the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla household. Natasa exuded brilliant and passionate beauty while wearing a gota ghagra, blouse, and dupatta that were lavishly embroidered. The gorgeous red bandhani dupatta perfectly matches the gold ghagra. She completed the stunning bridal look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, a mang tika, kadhas, bangles, rings, and high heels.

Natasa opted for a vibrant crimson saree for the pheras as opposed to the lehenga she wore for the varmala ceremony. The six yards have a pallu with embroidery and a substantial gold patti border. She completed the look with a half-sleeved gold blouse with elaborate embroidery. Natasa kept the accessories the same and finished the look with center-parted sleek hair, bare lips, a flushed, dewy base, delicate eye makeup, and mascara-coated lashes. In order to ensure that the final touches are delivered by the strength of her dazzling wedding glow, her hair and light makeup are delicately redone.

Check out their post right here:

Natasa Stankovic’s gold lehenga and Hardik Pandya’s white sherwani added even more vibrancy to the occasion. Hardik was a very regal groom in his royal, off-white jamdani sherwani that had been skillfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. With the addition of red and green bead decorations, his appearance is given a jewelled glam feel. Being married to your life mate is sometimes referred to as a blessing. Hardik Pandya’s good fortune gains double the appeal as he is ready to wed his model bride once more. We send our best wishes to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as their family continues to expand.

