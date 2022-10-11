Deep Breathing to Balloon Technique, Exercises That Can Bring Relief From Bad Headache

Constant deadlines, traffic jams, frustrating jobs and many other things culminate in a bad day and end up causing severe headaches. Headache causes immense pain and discomfort in the head, scalp or neck which interferes with the day’s activities. However, natural therapies like breathing can help in getting rid of headache problems to a great extent. According to StyleCraze Dot Com, there are four types of breathing exercises to treat a headache.

Deep Breathing:

Short and rapid breaths will not have a productive impact on the body. Instead, deep breathing can prove to be extremely useful. In this process, count slowly to five as you inhale the air and then again to five while exhaling. While exhaling slowly, notice how your body naturally relaxes.

Balloon Technique

The balloon Technique is another interesting breathing exercise which can treat your headache. Sit straight and think of a spot below the navel region. Then you have to breathe till the air reaches the spot which you had thought about. After filling the abdomen with this, let the air out slowly and steadily as a balloon deflates.

Music therapy

Scientific research confirms the fact that music therapy can be immensely helpful in bringing relief to patients suffering from headaches and migraines. Autonomous sensory meridian response or ASMR videos can also be used in place of music for maintaining a calm mind. These calming sounds include raindrops hitting the ground, crashing waves and other effects. Make sure to have a comfortable space while watching these videos and listening to melodious music.

Anulom Vilom

One of the core breathing exercises in yoga, Anulom Vilom is also called Alternate Nostril Breathing and involves constant breath regulation. This process includes inhaling through one nostril while keeping the others closed. Breath is then retained for a short while and then exhaled out through the other nostril. It helps in supporting the overall nervous system.

Disclaimer: (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

