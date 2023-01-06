Deepika Padukone: 5 Times The Actor Slayed In Denims

Deepika Padukone’s fondness for denim knows no bounds. While she has a plethora of options to choose from, she frequently selects those that make a statement. Even with her body, she prefers to flaunt it with baggy cuts and oversized silhouettes because, well, comfort is key. The actor is a jeans hoarder, and she has them in a variety of colours, making the rest of the world envious of her collection.

When she’s not wearing red carpet gowns, Sabyasachi saris, or her trusty Nike tracksuits, Padukone is most likely to be wearing jeans—her go-to outfit for everything from security checks to film promotions to parties. In fact, the star has mastered the art of glamming up a plain pair of jeans with her signature It-girl flair.

When it comes to celebrity airport fashion, your favourite stars either like to keep their look extremely comfortable or take things up a notch by making the airport their fashion runway. However, a few have nailed the art of mixing comfort and style seamlessly for their jet-set wardrobe, and Deepika Padukone is one of the stars. Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designers, Spykar reveal some of the most popular pieces from her denim collection:

Deepika Padukone proves you don’t have to a be slave to skinny jeans with this white flared version

Fashion may not always be forgiving but every once in a while, a style that favours comfort gains popularity. The good news is that in 2023, you can take a break from body-hugging skinny jeans and opt for a roomier leg. Deepika Padukone demonstrated that this doesn’t necessarily mean looking disheveled or overtly casual by teaming her white trousers with a sleek black turtleneck and black sneakers. The combination resulted in a relaxed, yet perfectly put-together off-duty look that you can recreate for your next trip to the airport. Pick separates like hers.

Deepika Padukone in black t-shirt, baggy jeans and Off-White belt

DP is a master of oversize. With her million-dollar smile, she can pull off anything. She made a statement in a pair of baggy mom jeans, and looked as chic as ever. She rolled her denim up to her ankles to give off a relaxed vibe. The look was enhanced by a simple black oversized tee with rolled-up sleeves. She sported a yellow belt and a pair of black strappy sandals.

Deepika Padukone flaunts casual style in coat and denim jeans

Deepika Padukone is without a doubt one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. Her airport style is always on point, with a casual-chic vibe. Padukone, gave the otherwise simple separates a glam avatar with her impressive styling moves. Dressed in a white plunging-neckline top, she wore it with blue ankle-length denims with a folded hem. The actress wore her separates with a beige coat. Sharp collars and side slits adorned the crisp and form-fitting number. This coat, we must say, added a powerful vibe to the otherwise casual look.

Denim on Denim look

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to making headlines for her stunning and enviable fashion and style looks! Because of her good looks and modelesque figure, the Padmaavat actress is frequently dressed in to-die-for fashions, with her hair and makeup always looking flawless. Padukone, who isn’t afraid to wear the latest and hippest fashion trends, opted for a double denim look at the airport, which is usually difficult to pull off. But, as expected, she handled it with poise and grace. She completed her look with a loose denim shirt tucked into rolled-up jeans. She also chose a super long denim lace belt to emphasise her curves. A touch of edge and asymmetry is what struck us.

Baggy bootleg denim pants

Deepika wore flared Dhruv Kapoor jeans with a white balloon-sleeved blouse by Esha Sethi Thirani for a casual summer look. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and multi-layered chain necklaces. If you want to rock a palazzo-like denim trouser look, you can totally take cues from the lady.

