Deepika Padukone Gives Comfortably Chic a Sexy Makeover in Jhoome Jo Pathaan

After a fiery start with Besharam Rang, the Patthaan-jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dance their way into your hearts with the track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Apart from the foot-thumping dance number composed by music directors Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, the style quotient of the lead star Deepika Padukone cannot be missed.

Advertisement

The song has already received accolades for its dance steps which are choreographed by Bosco Martis, and yes when the steps are so cool, your wardrobe ought to be cooler right? If you have watched the song, you will notice that Deepika Padukone’s outfits mirror her stylist Shaleena Nathani’s personal style. Yes, Shaleena loves her denims! Also, boots in different colours and sizes added the glam quotient to Deepika’s overall look.

Nailing every step and outfit like a pro, Deepika’s five casual yet glamorous styles are a perfect mood board for music festival fashion. Don’t you think? The best part about these five looks are, you can easily mix-and-match them and create a different outfit. So, go ahead dance along to the track and style it like Deepika.

Here’s decoding the outfits and looks of Deepika, and how you can DIY and make it your own:

Advertisement

Look 1

Advertisement

You know a slow-motion walk wearing camouflage cargo pants paired with boots is a definite winner. Only Deepika Padukone can make casual look so sexy. The relaxed fit pants are paired with a long sleeve underwire crop top in blue checks. She completed the look with a top knot bun and accessorised with a pair of hoops.

Look 2

As the song progresses, denim takes centrestage. Deepika dons a denim co-ord set featuring a corset short top and high waist shorts. Complementing her dance moves and keeping it fun and cool, the look was completed with an oversized multi-coloured flannel shirt thrown over the co-ord set.

Look 3

You can never go wrong with the white top and blue jeans combination. Deepika looked stunning in a loose white sleeveless crop top worn over a black bralette and teamed with ripped denim blue jeans. It did give Cindy Crawford 2.0 vibe.

Look 4

Ripping your favourite old graphic T-shirt and transforming it into a sleeveless top is what all music lovers will connect with. It’s not the first time we have seen Deepika don the dissected T-shirt look. The last time we saw it was in the movie Gehraiyaan. The graphic black T-shirt was thrown over a lace bralette and was paired with black booty shorts. Adding a hint of glamour to the look are the metallic silver thigh high boots.

Look 5

Last but not the least, Deepika Padukone dazzles in an all black ensemble. Now we are not sure if she is wearing a bodysuit or has paired the bodysuit with booty shorts. Making a dramatic entrance as the song comes to close, the black number comes with a tulle train with ruffle detailing placed on the right side.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here