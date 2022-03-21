Deepika Padukone in Yellow Bikini on Pathan Sets, Here's How Much it Costs

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is currently shooting for Pathaan in Spain was recently spotted by the paparazzi in the European country. The actress has been sporting some sexy beach looks for her ongoing project. In one of her latest beach looks captured by the paparazzi, Deepika was spotted in a neon yellow bathing suit.

The 36-year-old actress who recently flaunted beach-inspired style choices in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, wore the Louisa Ballou yellow monokini. According to pictures shared on social media, Deepika was wearing the signature asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit in bright yellow colour. The swimsuit came with wide self-tie straps and large gold-tone O-ring fastening. The high-rise silhouette came with minimal coverage. The bathing suit is priced at $360 (roughly Rs 26,000).

Besides the yellow monokini, Deepika was also spotted in a black and white bikini top and a matching sarong at a Spanish beach while she shot for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action film. Deepika looked elegant in the underwired black and white printed bikini top and a matching sarong which came with black fringes. The actress wore her hair in a bun and wore metallic bangles and a pair of silver and gold metal danglers for accessories.

Deepika has been sporting some sexy beachwear looks since February. The actress graced the cover of Filmfare earlier in February in a set of different bathing suits. The actress wore a yellow bathing suit with a bright pink jacket that added the element of contrast. Deepika’s look was accentuated with the dewy wet hair look as she posed amidst the tropical green plants.

In another look served by the actress for the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika posed underwater in a bright orange swimsuit. The orange monokini came with a back cut out and looked even more fascinating amidst the sky blue background or the swimming pool.

Deepika’s recent swimsuit choices could certainly inspire your bathing suit wardrobe this summer.

