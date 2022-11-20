Deepika Padukone Looked Like A Princess In ELLE Beauty Awards 2022

Deepika Padukone on Thursday attended the ELLE Beauty Awards 2022 and won the award of the global icon. The actor donned a stunning white gown and looked like a diva on the red carpet. Deepika wore the Giambattista Valli Fall 2022 Haute Couture dress that gave a twist to a regular tulle white gown.

It was styled with a cotton white shirt featuring a plunging neckline and folded sleeves. The actor teamed up the dress with a black belt.

On the red carpet, Deepika Padukone posed alongside actor Kartik Aaryan for a picture. In this brief clip, the actors exchange words and smile at the camera with their whole hearts.

For accessories, Deepika picked diamond danglers and multiple diamond rings. The actor completed her look with two fishtail braids giving her short hair a new twist. Deepika pulled off the look with minimal makeup. The actor donned a nude eyeshadow look, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-slathered lashes, eyebrows drawn, contoured cheeks and a nude lipstick shade.

Deepika has also recently launched her own skincare brand 82°E.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, which will be released on January 25. The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres. She will also be seen in the movie The Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

In addition, the Gehraiyaan actor will also be seen in an American comedy The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan as her co-star. She will also be in the next Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, with which Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

