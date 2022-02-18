Deepika Padukone Looks Surreal in Orange Monokini in Underwater Photoshoot, See Pics

With her latest movie Gehraiyaan released just a few days ago on Amazon Prime, Deepika Padukone has been going all in to promote it. Although the actress is already captivating enough to make heads turn, she has been looking all the more flawless in the promotional shoots for her film.

In her latest promotional post, Deepika has stepped up her efforts in promoting Gehraiyaan and has taken an experimental approach by getting clicked underwater. The latest picture shared by Deepika on her Instagram page shows her posing under the water. Deepika dropped two mesmerising pictures where she is seen sporting a bright tangerine monokoni while staring right through the lens.

“Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater- Marisa Reichardt," Deepika captioned the post. While skilfully holding her breath and pulling off an amazing pose, the actress also manages to flaunt her incredibly toned figure. In one picture, Deepika lets her hair loose and sat on the bottom as tiny bubbles enhanced the aesthetics of the click. Meanwhile, in the second photo, she shows off her gold finger ring and immaculate nails.

Deepika had released the poster of Gehraiyaan on her birthday this year and had teased her fans by sharing the release date of the film. Since then, Deepika has left no stone unturned to promote her film. From teasers, title tracks to snippets, she made sure that the anticipation just keeps growing.

Deepika also took this opportunity to flaunt her elegance by dropping a number of jaw-dropping pictures in vibrant outfits. Her string of photos has been posted by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani where Deepika’s tasteful sartorial choices are clearly evident.

The actress also seems to have an inclination towards high-end fashion brands. From David Koma, Alex Perry to Louis Vuitton, Deepika is seen embracing dresses of a number of designers in her photoshoots.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was released on Amazon Prime on February 11 this year. Besides Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa among others.

