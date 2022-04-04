Deepika Padukone Makes the Case for Chic Long Coats as she Returns to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone made a fashionable entry back to Mumbai after completing her shooting schedule of Pathaan in Spain and attending the Time 100 Impact Awards night in Dubai. The actress and producer was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi recently. Deepika was seen in a chic outfit as she made her way to her car from the airport.

The actress opted for a brown long coat tied at the waist with a belt over a simple white t-shirt. Deepika paired the coat and the t-shirt with a pair of flared denim pants. The actress wore matching brown stilettos and a pair of dark brown sunglasses to complete her look. Deepika was also spotted carrying a large shoulder bag as she walked towards her car.

Deepika’s love for long coats is quite evident from her looks over the years. Last year, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a green shirt and pant co-ord set which she paired with a wide-lapelled chequered green and white coat. She made the case for wearing large coats over comfy loose pants and shirts. The actress had completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, as she opted for completed comfort without compromising on style. Deepika had accessorised her look with a pair of simple gold hoops and kept her bob cut hair open. The actress was also seen carrying her staple large black shoulder bag as she made her way into the airport.

Meanwhile in an Instagram post shared by the actress in April last year, Deepika showed her followers how to ace monochrome fashion. Deepika was spotted in a statement trench coat in cobalt blue colour which she paired with a matching blue bodycon midi dress and ankle strap pumps. The ensemble comprising various shades of blue was certainly a fashion moment served by the actress.

Which of these looks served by Deepika have inspired you?

