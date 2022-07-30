Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Set the Runway on Fire; Manish Malhotra calls them ‘Phenomenal’

They came, they walked, and they stole hearts on the runway! Together, for the first time Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sashayed the runway as husband and wife. The energy of the show skyrocketed as Ranveer’s energy and Deepika’s grace beautifully blended with Manish Malhotra’s creative opulence.

Looking like royalty in signature Manish Malhotra Mijwan creations, the power couple celebrated the designer’s 10-year association with Mijwan Welfare Society at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Calling Ranveer and Deepika ‘Phenomenal’, Manish Malhotra praised the star couple for their support and love. Exuding the yin and yang energy, Ranveer was seen looking dapper in a black sherwani, whereas Deepika looked radiant in an ivory lehenga accentuated with a magnificent sheer cape. Both the ensembles were adorned with intricate chikankari embroidery.

Addressing the guests at the venue, Ranveer and Deepika congratulated Manish Malhotra and actor Shabana Azmi for the incredible and empowering work they do with Mijwan Welfare Society. Ranveer also went on to thank Karan Johar, for giving him the opportunity to share screen space with the legend, Shabana Azmi. He further went on to talk about Manish Malhotra, calling him the ‘Man of the moment’.

Impressed with the statement styles Manish put on the runway, Ranveer didn’t shy away from pointing out the eye masks worn by the models during the show, and said: “Finally, Manish’s kinky side is coming out in his creative expression. I love to see it…pushing boundaries. Manish you have achieved such stature in the sphere of fashion. You still go at it with such passion… wake up at 5-6 in the morning, work 15 hours a day and give everything that you have. You are the hardest working person in the room and that inspires me. And thank you for being such a lovable person."

Ranveer who was in his element did plant a few kisses on his wife, Deepika’s cheek and also expressed how lucky he was to have her in his life. Showering Deepika with praises Ranveer poured his heart out for his ladylove and called her ‘The best thing to ever happen to him’.

The Mijwan Couture Show was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Viday Balan, Asha Bhonsle, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Ishan Khattar, Dia Mirza, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, to name a few.

