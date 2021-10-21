Deepika Padukone Partners with 'Iconic' Sports Brand Adidas

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to announce her partnership with leading sports and lifestyle brand Adidas. The actress posted a series of pictures of her wearing multiple sports and fitness outfits designed by the brand.

Deepika, who has always been lauded for her fitness and for her sports background, mentioned about how sports has helped her become the person she is today. Her caption read, “Being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping the person I am today."

She further wrote, “It [sports] has taught me value that no other life experience could have." Deepika also mentioned about how fitness is an integral part of her lifestyle now more than ever. She wrote, “Today, fitness, both physical and emotional are an integral part of my lifestyle."

Announcing the partnership, she wrote, “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most iconic brands - Adidas."

In the photos, Deepika can be seen in Adidas’ joggers, jackets, hoodies, etc. The first photo, among the series of pictures posted, reads, ‘Welcome to the family Deepika’.

On the sporting side, Deepika recently made news when she posted a video playing badminton with PV Sindhu. The duo were seen playing a few rallies in one of the video posted on Deepika’s Instagram handle.

On the collaborations front, Deepika recently collaborated with another iconic fashion brand, Levi’s. She had again took to Instagram to announce the partnership. She then wrote, “Like most others, I have also been a fan of Levi’s for as long as I can remember! So when they reached out to me for a collaboration, I was over the moon! Presenting the first season of Levi’s X Deepika Padukone. I am thrilled to finally be able to share these pieces with all of you and hope you enjoy wearing them as much as I’ve enjoyed creating them!"

