Deepika Padukone Reveals Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin; Check it out

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone inspires people to lead a healthy life like hers. Her flawless and glowing skin has always been the talk of the town. She often takes Instagram to share pictures of her breakfast and other meals of the day, giving her fans an insight into her routine. Recently, the actress took Instagram to share a fun reel about one of the important things of her life, which is staying hydrated.

In the fun reel she shared, Deepika was seen enjoying sipping water from her sipper while shooting on different sets. She dropped the video and captioned it ‘Just the two of us’. She also asked her fans for the suggestion to name her sipper. Many of her fans commented under her picture, asking her to name the sipper ‘deep-sip’ and ‘Bubble’. She also embedded the song ‘Just the two of us’ in the video that she shared.

In the video, Deepika was seen in various outfits. She was seen in a pretty black and white animal print dress. She was also seen in casual outfits and workout clothes. Through the video, Deepika told fans that she makes sure to carry her sipper everywhere she goes. She also denoted that it is her favourite sipper and she cannot do without it, no matter where she goes.

Hydration is prominent for several reasons, including regulating body temperature and keeping joints lubricated. It also prevents infections and delivers nutrients to the cells while also keeping the organ functioning properly. Hydration also improves sleep quality and mood throughout the day.

Recently, the actress was seen in Shakun Batra’s film Geheraiyaan. The film starred Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa along with Deepika in the lead roles. Currently, she’s shooting in Spain for her upcoming movie Pathan. Her pictures from the sets of her upcoming film went viral on the internet a few days back. She will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this upcoming action film by Yash Raj Films. Deepika has many other projects like The Intern and Fighter which will be released next year.

