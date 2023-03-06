Deepika Padukone Rocks an Ultra-Chic Look at Mumbai Airport Ahead of Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone, is unquestionably at the peak of her game with productions like Pathaan making history and magnum opuses in the works. In addition to this, the actress’s inclusion on the list of presenters for the 95th Academy Awards delighted her followers and admirers all around the world. Deepika made her first public appearance since the news at the Mumbai airport. The actress was once more spotted at the airport some hours later, on Saturday night.

DP can be seen wearing an incredibly cool appearance in the viral video. She matched a black turtleneck top and a pair of wide-leg blue denim jeans with a brown oversized leather jacket. She accessorised her outfit with a handbag and a pair of big sunglasses. In contrast to her customary loose curls or waves, Deepika chose straight hair for her most recent airport ensemble while wearing minimum makeup. The actress waved goodbye to the photogs in the footage.

For those who are unaware, Padukone will be one of the presenters at the eagerly awaited Oscars 2023 ceremony. After Priyanka Chopra, she is the second prominent Indian cinema star to attend the event. On the other hand, a few initiatives from India have also been recognised for the event this year. The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen are up for the best documentary and best documentary short honours, respectively.

However, “Naatu Naatu," from SS Rajamouli’s masterwork RRR, won for best original song. The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will host the award presentation on March 12.

Returning to Deepika, the actress has a full schedule in addition to attending the Oscars in 2023. She has the films Fighter, in which Hrithik Roshan also stars, and Project K, starring Prabhas.

