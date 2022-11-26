Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Make A Fashion Statement In A Blazer Dress This Winter

Give your winter wardrobe a blazer makeover and raise the temperatures in some stylish silhouettes. A staple during the winter season, blazer dresses come in a variety of colours, and patterns to choose from. Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and Huma Qureshi among others, have flaunted their curves in sexy yet chic blazer dresses.

Once known as a silhouette for just winter layering, the blazer has transformed over the years. From the classic black or grey colour tones, the blazer is now being imagined in multiple hues with a hint of glam. And as a dress it is one of the most loved silhouettes of 2022. Paired with thigh-high boots or strappy stilettos, the blazer dress is the perfect look to go from day to night.

Advertisement

With an array of fashion designers and brands experimenting with the silhouette, you can opt for different types of blazer dresses including double breasted, chequered and even two tone patterned styles. It’s all about carrying it off with confidence and panache.

STYLE CHECK:

Mitali Joshi, creative lead and designer, BoStreet shares tips on how to style a blazer dress this winter.

A blazer dress is a perfect winter dress for work. As much as it can qualify as a statement look, it’s extremely functional in beating the cold. You can pair it with stockings. Winters are all about neutral colours. The best way to pull off a classic winter look in a blazer dress would be in black, grey or beige. If you would like to take it up a notch then you can certainly experiment in trending colours such as lilac and bottle green. The length of the dress is definitely one thing you need to get right. It might end up looking unflattering if the length gets slightly longer or could look shabby if the length is shorter. A mid-thigh length is perfect for a blazer dress. A double breasted blazer dress is the most comfortable and classic type. It’s timeless and will never go out of style. The most common myth is that you cannot wear a blazer dress on its own. The fact is that it doesn’t necessarily have to be just a layer. A blazer dress qualifies as a proper dress on its own.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here