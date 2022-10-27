Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor: Divas Who Glistened In White Ethnic Looks

Deepika Padukone is a true style icon. From traditional to athleisure, she can take the style quotient up by a notch. From attending the Filmfare Awards in an oversized shirt and baggy jeans to walking the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show in a spectacular lehenga with a cape, the Piku actress hit the headlines for her fashion choice. Talking about her fashion show look, Deepika recently graced walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in a stunning embroidered bridal lehenga.

She looked ethereal in the all-white lehenga. The taupe bridal ensemble was crafted with intricate white chikankari work on velvet and featured a theatrical cape. She paired the embellished lehenga with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a dramatic cape around the shoulders mirroring the same intricate details. She looked mesmerizing and regal as she sported a stone-studded choker, earrings and a ring. To highlight her look, the diva donned smokey eyeshadow with winged eyeliner and kohled eyes. She opted for flushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Advertisement

Check out her look here

We can safely say that ‘white colour is the new dark’ currently. Apart from Deepika Padukone, here are four more celebs who aced the fashion game in white and looked like complete queens.

Malaika Arora

Advertisement

She is known for being the best-dressed celebrity in the room as the actress keeps flaunting her svelte figure. The actress donned a sheer embellished white saree and paired it with a strappy blouse. The glamour queen added a modern touch to her traditional outfit and looked elegant. She paired her beautiful saree with a sequinned and embellished spaghetti-strapped blouse with a deep U-neckline. She accessorized her looks with minimal jewellery. Her soft smokey eyes with nude lips complemented her attire.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz looked heavenly in her stunning Manish Malhotra saree for the Filmfare Awards. She looked like a glam queen in a white and ivory chikankari with a pearl embroidered saree. The sheer white saree was full of ivory and white accents. But what made it a head-turner was the fringed hem of the pallu. She opted for minimal makeup and accessorized her looks with a beautiful earring and a matching white purse.

Advertisement

Mouni Roy

The saree girl flaunted a white saree and looked like an angel. She chose a white organza saree from the shelves of Gopi Vaid. She paired it with a matching white sleeveless blouse and added a magnificent choker to complete her look. She added drama by opting for winged eyes, nude lips and blushed cheeks.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress opted for a white organza drape with colourful floral prints on it. She chose dewy makeup and a half-up hairdo. She paired a ring and matching earrings to finish her look. Janhvi dished out stylish fashion goals with this breezy yet beautiful saree.

Top Showsha Video

These sartorial choices are making us skip a beat for sure!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here