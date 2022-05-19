Deepika Padukone’s Looks at Cannes Are Oh So Wow!

While we were still gushing over Deepika Padukone’s Parisian look in a Louis Vuitton mini dress for the jury dinner at Cannes Film Festival, the actor has left the fashion experts smitten again with her retro regal look in Sabyasachi at the jury photocall. The 75th edition of the prestigious film festival began on Tuesday. And on the very first day, Deepika opted for an Indian designer brand over her much loved Louis Vuitton. And honestly, it is way too hard to keep eyes off her.

After dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories, Deepika hijacked the internet. In the magnificent pictures, she appeared like a true royalty while sporting a printed Mysore silk shirt with a beige base. The silk shirt featured a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora, which was inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

The shirt came with the Sabyasachi monogram buttons and was paired with contrasting green pleated wool trousers that channelled a baggy comfy fit. The loose-fitted pants were held at Deepika’s goal-worthy waist by a Bengal Trophy belt.

Amping up her beauty were the pulled-back wavy tresses, which were styled in a messy bun with a matching silk hairband, giving the proper retro vibes.

Opting for statement jewellery, Deepika made sure to appear in all her royalty. She wore a pair of diamond earrings. She decked up in the Lucknow Rose - a deconstructed Maharani necklace that was crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds and a brown wristwatch.

Deepika gave a finish to her look, with brown lipstick, bold winged eyeliner over nude eyes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, and mascara-laden eyelashes. For footwear, she dazzled in heavily embellished golden heels.

