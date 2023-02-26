Deepika Padukone's Ruffle Fashion Scream Wardrobe Goals

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone excels at pulling off a striking range of unique ensembles with great poise and elegance. Be it edgy leather trousers or voluminous gowns, she often manages to stun the fashion police with her experimental and daring sartorial picks. When it comes to ruffles, the actress has never failed to play with the silhouette. Be it sarees, skirts, or collars, the detail appears in her wardrobe every time with a new twist. If you are looking for some ruffle inspiration to revamp your wardrobe, here’s a look at Deepika Padukone’s style statements that might help.

The ruffled Saree

At Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in this white ruffled sari made by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The traditional wear was accentuated with a shell-like blouse, motifs, and ruffles all over it. What elevated her style game was the statement collar designed with pearls and crystals. She completed her look with a neat mane parted bun, smokey eyes, and diamond earrings to match.

The ruffled skirt

Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet of the Elle India Beauty Awards, in a monotone ensemble featuring a ruffled cloud-like skirt paired with a deep neckline cotton shirt. She broke the monotony of her look with a black belt design that elevated the tulle elements of silhouette. She chose statement rings and dangling diamond earrings to accessorize her look. Kohlmascara-coated eyes and braided hair rounded off the entire look.

The ruffled gowns

Deepika Padukone understands the merits of striking silhouettes and voluminous gowns which she aptly displayed during the promotions of 83. At one event, she chose a pink ruffled gown festooned with swirls and bows at every nook and corner. The drama was added with the addition of exaggerated sleeves and the exuberance in volume towards the short train. The mermaid-like ensemble was completed with a low bun with strands left loose to caress her cheeks and statement earrings.

At Cannes 2019, Deepika chose a voluminous ruffled number by fashion maverick Giambattista Valli which was completed with a feminine blush bow and a turban in the same colour. Covered in tulle and ruffles, she chose a minimalistic way to accessorize her look with a touch of plum eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and nude brown lips.

The ruffled collar

For a family outing with her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika previously chose a red statement Balenciaga blouse featuring a ruffled neck tie-up detailing. It was accentuated by balloon sleeves that again ended in ruffles and black latex leggings. With a minimal dangling earring accessorizing her outfit, she opted for a bun hair-do to complete her look.

