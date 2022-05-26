Deepika Padukone’s Strapless Gown Fit Her Like a Glove; Ashi Studio Calls Her ‘Indian Superstar’

Deepika Padukone’s custom made strapless gown made heads turn on the red carpet during the premiere of The Innocent at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The actor looked radiant in the silhouette as she posed against the picturesque surroundings before she stepped on the red carpet. Designed by Ashi Studio, the saffron orange gown was created keeping Deepika’s svelte figure in mind.

Describing the outfit, the couture house took to Instagram and wrote: @deepikapadukone turned up the heat on the #Cannes red carpet in her custom-made saffron orange look by #AshiStudio for “The Innocent" premiere. (sic).

Complementing how well Deepika carried off the gown, the brand further added: The strapless taffeta gown fit the Indian superstar like a glove and featured a weightless draped detail around the shoulders.

In spite of the struggle the star faced with the fabric on the red carpet, the monotone gown was a breath of fresh air from the series of black ensembles the star has been posing in.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who has been by the actor’s side from Day 1, is indeed a crusader of creative styling. Yianni Tsapatori hair styles for the actor has been the highlight of all her looks. His styles have always given room to accentuate Deepika’s gorgeous face. As for the star’s makeup, Sandhya Shekar’s minimal to dewy looks paired with dreamy eye makeup has created its share of dramatic moments on the red carpet.

Keeping the jewellery to a bare minimum the actor wore a pair of emerald earrings designed by celebrity jewellery designer Farah Khan. The pastel colour of the jewellery added a pop of colour to her minimal makeup.

Deepika has been experimenting with colours off the red carpet as well. The star donned a colourful and vibrant ensemble from celebrated designer Richard Quinn. Quinn has had celebrities including Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow to name a few, dress in his designs.

Deepika wore a strapless floral printed dress paired with matching heels which looked like the infamous pantashoe trend, which a hybrid of a pant and shoe. The dress features pink roses with leaves printed all over the dress and also comprises a corset and flowy bottom which added drama to Deepika’s overall look.

