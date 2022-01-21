Defecate The Right Way And Get Rid of Constipation

Going to the loo is one such day-to-day yet the necessary activity of our life that we hardly give it a thought. Now, being this common, it’s highly unlikely to think of any better or wrong way to perform it. But in this fast-paced life, people have started prioritising their work over other basic activities and that serves as an invitation to a range of health issues. Not using the toilet the right way also leads to complications like constipation and numerous people suffer from it on a daily basis. Although diet plays an important role in maintaining a healthy digestive system, defecating the right way can also give significant relief.

According to Dr Balmukund Shastri, Secretary and founder, SM Yoga Research Institute and Naturopathy Hospital India, squatting to defecate is the best way to relieve yourself and this method is already being used by countless Indians for ages. Dr Shastri explained that by going in the squat position to defecate, significant pressure is applied on the stomach which helps in smoother excretion. He also says that the method brings the spine and intestine in a better position which leads to an easier passage of faeces. On the other hand, Dr Shastri claims that one has to apply more pressure to defecate while sitting on a western commode. The posture on a western seat does not bring the spine and intestine in a suitable position and this gives birth to issues like constipation.

Dr Shastri also cautions that suffering from constipation for longer periods can lead to serious complications like piles, anal fistula, and anal cancer among others. As we apply excessive pressure while defecting during constipation, people start experiencing blood in their stool and even swelling near the anus.

He added that the right way to use a western seat is to keep a small stool under your feet. According to him, the stool should be high enough to bring your legs in an elevated position. One must also place their elbows on the knees while resting the head on the back of your palm. This method will ensure that you don’t have to exert much pressure while defecating.

