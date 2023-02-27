Delaying Treatment Of Fistula Could Be Fatal, Check Details

Many people suffering from fistula knowingly or unknowingly brush aside the warnings by health experts in connection with this condition. If left unattended, fistula can cause infection which in turn may lead to life threatening conditions like sepsis and cancer.

The serious health complications that are associated with this very common, but largely ignored disease may lead to death. So, it is important to know the symptoms of fistula and the risks of ignoring any such indications.

As per experts, Fistula is an abnormal passageway that connects two organs or vessels that do not usually come in contact. This abnormal passage is mainly found in the anal part. The anal fistula is a tunnel between the inside and outside of the anal skin. Due to an infection in the anal glands, a fistula can be detected. Other reasons for fistula include injury and surgery along with inflammation at times.

Advertisement

The disease will affect your daily activities because of the discomfort caused due to fistula. According to experts, the disease may be a result of Tuberculosis, cancer, and at times sexually transmitted diseases can be the cause behind fistula.

Fistula can be very irritating because of painful bowel movement and the pain or discomfort while passing stool.

External fistula is easy to notice because the doctor is able to see it. However, internal fistula is not easily detected. The doctor in this case may send a discharge sample to a lab for analysis or may ask for blood tests as well to confirm the internal fistula.

Those suffering from fistula should be aware of the bacterial infection visible due to this condition which can lead to sepsis. If the condition persists, it is advised to consult a doctor about the future course of action.

Advertisement

As far as the treatment of fistula is concerned, larger ones require surgery and for small ones, doctors may perform a minor procedure. After the surgery is completed, patients are prescribed painkillers and stool softeners.

The best way to keep fistula away is to eat fibre rich food, drink enough water and more importantly, daily exercise is the best way to keep the disease at bay.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here