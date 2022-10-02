Delectable Beverages to Boost Your Energy During Navratri Fast

Navratri is that time of the year when our diet plans go for a toss as we all love to relish on delicious food. As people get swamped with all the rituals during the 9-day festival and most of them keep fast, it is crucial for them to take their energy levels up a notch. Therefore, consuming energetic beverages can do wonders in assisting your body to remain active all day during the Navratri fast.
Here are the recipes for a few beverages that will keep your hunger pangs at bay.
Banana and Honey Smoothie
- Put yoghurt and peeled bananas in a blender.
- Add two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds to it.
- Then add some water.
- Whisk it well till the time it obtains a smooth texture.
- While serving or drinking, pour it into a tall glass and garnish it with pumpkin seeds and honey.
Dry fruit shake
- Add walnuts, almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts to a blender.
- Then add de-seeded dates and almond milk.
- Blend all the ingredients together
- Pour it into a glass and garnish it with chopped nuts.
Dates Milkshake
- Blend dates along with a half cup of milk in a blender.
- Then add sugar and crushed ice into it and blend it again.
- Serve it in a tall glass. You can garnish it with chopped dates.
Fruity Kuttu Smoothie
- Combine 2 tbsp roasted kuttu (buckwheat), 5-6 chopped almonds, 10-12 roasted foxnuts, 3/4 cup milk, 1 medium apple, 1 banana, and a pinch of cinnamon in a bowl.
- Mix it well and keep it aside for about 2 hours.
- Then add the mixture to a blender and blend all the ingredients until it reaches a smooth consistency.
- Pour it into a large glass and garnish with a pinch of cinnamon powder before serving.
Immunity booster juice
- Chop beetroot, carrot and apple into small chunks; put them in a juicer jar. You can also add a small piece of ginger and a few pieces of gooseberries to it.
- Blend it well and ensure to strain it so that all its fibres get removed.
- Then add a half teaspoon of lemon juice and salt to enhance the taste.
- Mix it well and serve.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here
first published: October 02, 2022, 12:09 IST
last updated: October 02, 2022, 12:09 IST