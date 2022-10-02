Delectable Beverages to Boost Your Energy During Navratri Fast

Navratri is that time of the year when our diet plans go for a toss as we all love to relish on delicious food. As people get swamped with all the rituals during the 9-day festival and most of them keep fast, it is crucial for them to take their energy levels up a notch. Therefore, consuming energetic beverages can do wonders in assisting your body to remain active all day during the Navratri fast.

Here are the recipes for a few beverages that will keep your hunger pangs at bay.

Banana and Honey Smoothie

Put yoghurt and peeled bananas in a blender.

Add two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds to it.

Then add some water.

Whisk it well till the time it obtains a smooth texture.

While serving or drinking, pour it into a tall glass and garnish it with pumpkin seeds and honey.

Dry fruit shake

Add walnuts, almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts to a blender.

Then add de-seeded dates and almond milk.

Blend all the ingredients together

Pour it into a glass and garnish it with chopped nuts.

Dates Milkshake

Blend dates along with a half cup of milk in a blender.

Then add sugar and crushed ice into it and blend it again.

Serve it in a tall glass. You can garnish it with chopped dates.

Fruity Kuttu Smoothie

Combine 2 tbsp roasted kuttu (buckwheat), 5-6 chopped almonds, 10-12 roasted foxnuts, 3/4 cup milk, 1 medium apple, 1 banana, and a pinch of cinnamon in a bowl.

Mix it well and keep it aside for about 2 hours.

Then add the mixture to a blender and blend all the ingredients until it reaches a smooth consistency.

Pour it into a large glass and garnish with a pinch of cinnamon powder before serving.

Immunity booster juice

Chop beetroot, carrot and apple into small chunks; put them in a juicer jar. You can also add a small piece of ginger and a few pieces of gooseberries to it.

Blend it well and ensure to strain it so that all its fibres get removed.

Then add a half teaspoon of lemon juice and salt to enhance the taste.

Mix it well and serve.

