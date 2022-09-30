Delectable Beverages to Boost Your Energy During Navratri Fast

Navratri is that time of the year when our diet plans go for a toss as we all love to relish on delicious food. As people get swamped with all the rituals during the 9-day festival and most of them keep fast, it is crucial for them to take their energy levels up a notch. Therefore, consuming energetic beverages can do wonders in assisting your body to remain active all day during the Navratri fast.

Here are the recipes of a few beverages that will keep your hunger pangs at bay.

Advertisement

Banana and Honey Smoothie:

Put yoghurt and peeled bananas in a blender. Add two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds to it. Then add some water. Whisk it well till the time it obtains a smooth texture. While serving or drinking, pour it into a tall glass and garnish it with pumpkin seeds and honey.

Dry fruit shake:

Add walnuts, almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts to a blender. Then add de-seeded dates and almond milk. Blend all the ingredients together Pour it into a glass and garnish it with chopped nuts.

Dates Milkshake:

Blend dates along with a half cup of milk in a blender. Then add sugar and crushed ice into it and blend it again. Serve it in a tall glass. You can garnish it with chopped dates.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Fruity Kuttu Smoothie:

Combine 2 tbsp roasted kuttu (buckwheat), 5-6 chopped almonds, 10-12 roasted foxnuts, 3/4 cup milk, 1 medium apple, 1 banana, and a pinch of cinnamon in a bowl. Mix it well and keep it aside for about 2 hours. Then add the mixture to a blender and blend all the ingredients until it reaches a smooth consistency. Pour it into a large glass and garnish with a pinch of cinnamon powder before serving.

Immunity booster juice:

Chop beetroot, carrot and apple into small chunks; put them to a juicer jar. You can also add a small piece of ginger and a few pieces of goose berries to it. Blend it well and ensure to strain it so that all its fibres get removed. Then add a half teaspoon of lemon juice and salt to enhance the taste. Mix it well and serve.

Also Read: Tips To Eat Healthy This Festive Season

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here