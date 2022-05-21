Delhi School Students Make Fashionable Footwear From Used Tyres

Four school students from Delhi Divya Sejwali, Parth Puri, Gurmaan and Bavleen have created a brand called Tyron with the objective to save the environment. They have created the brand Tyron, which is known for its fashionable footwear made from used tyres. The efforts of these school children are being applauded by a large number of people.

In a conversation with News 18, Divya and Parth talked about their journey of creating stylish footwear from tyres. Divya is the chief operating officer and chief legal officer of the startup. Parth is the chief marketing officer and chief technology officer of Tyron. According to Parth, over 1.5 billion waste tyres are generated around the world yearly and India produced around 6% of this. Parth shared that he got the idea to create something productive from these tyres.

Parth’s idea got a boost when he and Divya participated in ENpower’s Indian Future Tycoons (IFT) programme. Both shared the same level of passion for sustainability. It was here the idea for Tyron originated. After participating in competition, they received many important insights for their business plans. Assimilating all the important information, Divya and Parth finally went ahead with Tyron’s idea in June last year.

Divya shared that they had built a network of cobblers for this work. Divya’s father is posted in Rajasthan. She decided to rope in cobblers from there also. These cobblers turn Divya’s design into reality by adding their own inputs. The best part about this job is that cobblers are assured a fixed wage no matter what they produce. In this way they are ensuring that cobbler’s wages are not affected.

Divya and Parth are also in talks with e-commerce portals Myntra and Amazon for online sale of their products. Initially, Parth and Divya faced challenges. Many said that their products are quite heavy. Not backing off, they focused on weight reduction. Their efforts gradually started showing results.

