Delicious and Easy Indian Paneer Recipes for Weight Loss

Many of you experimented with various foods and diet recipes to lose weight. But do you know that paneer recipes might speed up your whole weight loss journey? It is true!

Paneer is high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and high in healthy fats, all of which aid in weight loss. There is no harm in eating paneer dishes while staying fit. Besides, most vegetarians opt for paneer in their daily diet to avoid eggs, fish and meat. Paneer is a versatile ingredient that can be easily incorporated into your meal.

So, let us check out some delicious Indian paneer recipes that will help you lose weight:

1. Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji is a popular paneer dish that is easy to prepare for weight loss. You can have it with roti, paratha, bread, or rolls.

Recipe:

Take a bowl and add one litre of milk and boil it. Next, add one teaspoon of citric acid. The milk will give the dish an oily texture and will release some water.

Using a sieve, drain the water and separate the paneer from it.

Using a grinder, grind 2 onions, 1 tomato, and 3 green chillies. Make it into a thick paste.

Pour some oil into the pan and add the puree. To the pan, add 1/2 teaspoons of each spice, salt, black pepper, dhania powder, red chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, and garam masala. Stir it thoroughly.

Add paneer to this masala and thoroughly combine all of the ingredients. Allow half a cup of water to boil in the mixture.

Serve hot with roti or paratha and garnished with coriander leaves.

2. Corn & Paneer

It is simple to prepare a snacktime paneer dish or paneer recipe, which is also served as a starter at parties. It is a light dish that is good for weight loss.

Recipe:

In a pan, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds. Wait until they start sputtering.

Allow 1 chopped onion, 1 capsicum, 350 grammes corn, and 1 green chilli in it.

Then stir in 1/2 teaspoon of salt, black pepper, and chilli flakes.

Next, add 1/2 kg crumbled paneer. Stir well and cook for about 3 minutes on low heat.

Finally, your low-fat snack is complete. You can also decorate it with some coriander leaves.

3. Paneer Peas Biryani

Paneer Peas Biryani is a three-layered paneer dish. Its ingredients make it a much healthier diet and ideal for weight loss than many other dishes.

Recipe:

Take a pan and heat it with 2 teaspoons of olive oil. Roast the chopped onions until they turn brown.

Roast the ginger garlic paste, tomato pulp, and green chillies for 1 minute. Add all of the spices and mix well for 3-4 minutes.

Cook for 2 minutes after adding one cup of boiled water, paneer, green peas, and salt.

Prepare brown rice in a separate container with some sliced onions.

Spread one layer of onion on top of the brown rice, followed by another layer of cooked vegetables and, finally, a layer of paneer and green peas.

Now, the three-layered onion brown rice is done.

4. Paneer Salad

Paneer Salad is also a smart choice to lose weight.

Recipe:

In a bowl, put 2 cups lettuce, 1/2 cup paneer, 2 chopped tomatoes, 1/4 sliced capsicum, 2 tablespoons celery, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, chilli flakes, basil leaves, garlic, salt and pepper.

Now mix them properly.

Refrigerate it and toss it before serving.

