Delicious Brown Rice Recipes To Include In Your Healthy Diet

You don’t have to give up those mouthwatering rice bites if you’re attempting to lose weight but detest doing so. All you have to do is alter your recipes to make them more wholesome and conducive to weight loss. The typical white rice is less nutrient-dense than the increasingly popular brown rice, which is high in fibre. So here are some recipes laden with nutritious brown rice you might enjoy eating. But, remember, brown rice alone cannot do wonders so watch your portions and certainly exercise is also necessary for the best weight loss outcomes.

Veg Protein Pulao

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds and red chili powder

1 cinnamon stick

3–4 black peppercorns

1 small cardamom and finely chopped onion

2 cloves

½ teaspoon finely chopped green chilies

½ teaspoon Kasoori methi

1/2 tablespoon each of chopped ginger, chopped garlic,

½ teaspoon turmeric and salt to taste

2 cups of chopped cauliflower, carrots, beans, and peas

100 gm sprouts

Procedure

Add oil in a hot pan and then add cumin seeds, cardamom, cinnamon, black peppercorns and clove. Add the chopped onions, ginger, garlic, and green chilies to this and sauté. Add the beans, peas, sprouts, and carrots. Add salt, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Stir thoroughly and cover it with a lid for a few minutes. Keep the flame low. Add the cooked rice and kasuri methi to garnish. Serve it warm.

Brown Rice Khichdi

Ingredients:

1/2 cup brown rice

1 cup moong dal

1 tablespoon chopped onions

2 tablespoons ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon ginger-chili paste

A pinch of asafoetida

½ spoon turmeric powder

3 cloves

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Procedure

Combine moong dal and brown rice after soaking for 30 minutes in water. In a pressure cooker, add ghee and add cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds splutter add the asafoetida and ginger-chili paste. Add the onion after a brief period of stirring. For one minute, sauté. After that, combine all the spices. The brown rice-moong dal combination is to be added next. Add a little water. Add salt, then continue cooking. Cover the lid of the pressure cooker and wait till two whistles. Garnish with a few coriander leaves and serve hot.

Fried Rice

2 cups cooked brown rice, 1/2 tablespoons of oil and finely chopped green chilies, 1/4 cup sliced capsicum, 3/4 cup thinly sliced carrot, 1 tablespoon finely chopped celery, 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, beans, and sprouts.

Procedure

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil and add the green chilies, capsicum, and spring onion whites. Sauté for one to two minutes. Add the celery, carrot, bean sprouts, and French beans. Stir thoroughly and cook for one to two minutes on a high flame. Add salt, soy sauce, spring onions, and the cooked brown rice. Stir thoroughly in a medium flame for 2 minutes. Serve hot.

