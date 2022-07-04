Delicious Potato Recipes That Will Help You Lose Weight

Potatoes can be both healthy and delicious. They are abundant in potassium, magnesium, Vitamin B, copper, and Vitamin C and are beneficial for blood circulation. They sometimes fight inflammation, calms our nerves, and lower our blood pressure. Potatoes have carbs, which speed up our metabolism and make us feel hungry quickly, which is why people who are gym enthusiasts cut down on potatoes consumption.

But potatoes are also used in recipes good for weight loss. Here are the recipes for potatoes that will taste delicious and help you lose weight:

Roasted Potato:

Advertisement

You’ll be needing 500-700 grams of potatoes and half a tablespoon of salt.

The first step in making roasted potatoes is preheating the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Potatoes should be peeled and chopped. Grab a pan and lightly oil it. Place the potatoes in the pan after adding water to the pan, make sure to fill it halfway. Once it boils, reduce the heat, and let it cook for an additional 15 minutes. Shake the pan for a minute after draining the water. Salt the potatoes, spread them out on the baking sheet, and bake them in the oven for an hour.

Boiled Potatoes:

The ingredients required for this will be three medium-sized potatoes that are chopped in half and approximately 6 cups of water. Water should be enough to dip the potatoes.

Take the chopped potatoes and submerge them in a pot filled with water.

It will take around 30-45 minutes to boil the potatoes until they are completely soft. After the potatoes are boiled, serve the potatoes with your favourite sauce or dip.

Homemade Mashed Potatoes:

Advertisement

You’ll be needing almond milk, salt, pepper, garlic salt, Greek yogurt and 3-4 medium-sized gold potatoes. If you like butter, then you can add butter as well.

The potatoes must first be peeled, chopped, and soaked in water. Before adding the potatoes, bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat when the water has boiled and continue cooking the potatoes until they are soft. It should take 15 to 20 minutes. Take out a half cup of water. The next step is to add garlic salt and 2/3 cup of water to a large sauce pot. Together with the almond milk, cheese, yoghurt, and 1/4 cup of potato water, mash the drained potatoes to the desired consistency.

To enhance the taste, add salt and pepper to the food. If preferred, add 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the potatoes. If you want to make your mashed potatoes healthy then instead of butter, mash your potatoes with skimmed milk or a low-fat spread. Your potatoes will still have a fluffy texture, but there won’t be any extra calories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.