Dengue Cases on Rise: 43% Delhi-NCR Residents Impacted by Vector-borne Disease, Study Finds

India has seen a sudden rise in dengue cases. According to a Delhi civic report on vector-borne diseases released on November 8, the national capital has already crossed the 2,700-mark this year. Dengue Fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is caused by the dengue virus. It is transmitted through the bites of Aedes mosquitoes. A survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found that 45% Delhi residents have someone in their family or local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year.
The survey received 14,974 responses from residents of Delhi-NCR. 63% of the respondents were men while 37% were women. According to LocalCircles, since mid-August, several residents of Delhi-NCR have reported that they have someone in the family with symptoms of dengue like high fever, fatigue, joint pains etc.
LocalCircles, which hosts voluntary blood assistance network of Delhi-NCR, said that it has seen over 100% increase in blood platelet requests week over week for last 6 weeks.
>Read: Dengue Cases on Rise: Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself
30-60% INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF DENGUE CASES
Hospitals like Apollo and Max have reported a 30-60% increase in the number of dengue cases in the last month. In Government hospitals, the State had to reduce the number of COVID-19 beds to use extra beds to treat dengue and other fever patients.
The survey asked Delhi residents about the number of individuals in their family or close network - extended family, friends, neighbors, colleagues- who have been impacted by dengue this year. In response, 10% of residents said they have “4 or more individuals" impacted by dengue this year. 19% said they have “2-3 individuals", and 16% said only “1 individual". The majority of 52% of Delhi’s residents surveyed said “no one, thankfully". 3% couldn’t say.
On an aggregate basis, 45% of Delhi residents say they have someone in their family or close local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year. This question in the survey received 6,769 responses.
>Read: Eat These Immunity-Boosting Foods That Can Help You Prevent Dengue
WHAT THE DELHI-NCR RESIDENTS SAID:
A similar question was asked to the residents of Delhi-NCR including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. On an aggregate basis, 10% of Delhi-NCR residents said there are “4 or more individuals" impacted by dengue this year. 19% said they have “2-3 individuals", and 15% said only “1 individual". The majority of 53% of Delhi-NCR residents surveyed said “no one, thankfully". 3% couldn’t say.
On an aggregate basis, 43% of Delhi-NCR residents say they have someone in their family or local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year. Overall, 14,974 responses from across Delhi-NCR were received.
DENGUE IS BADLY IMPACTING NOT JUST DELHI BUT ALL NCR CITIES AS WELL
The survey found that 57% residents of Ghaziabad know someone who has been impacted by dengue this year, followed by Delhi with 45%, Noida with 44%, Faridabad with 40%, and 29% in Gurugram. The findings suggest that dengue is badly impacting not just Delhi but all NCR cities as well.
71% citizens surveyed in August had indicated that their municipality was not conducting anti-mosquito fogging or doing it very rarely.
To understand the on-ground situation, LocalCircles has conducted a survey amongst residents of Delhi-NCR and get the aggregate percentage of people across 5 Delhi-NCR cities who have had dengue this year.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.