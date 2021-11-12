Dengue Cases on Rise: 43% Delhi-NCR Residents Impacted by Vector-borne Disease, Study Finds

India has seen a sudden rise in dengue cases. According to a Delhi civic report on vector-borne diseases released on November 8, the national capital has already crossed the 2,700-mark this year. Dengue Fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is caused by the dengue virus. It is transmitted through the bites of Aedes mosquitoes. A survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found that 45% Delhi residents have someone in their family or local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year.

The survey received 14,974 responses from residents of Delhi-NCR. 63% of the respondents were men while 37% were women. According to LocalCircles, since mid-August, several residents of Delhi-NCR have reported that they have someone in the family with symptoms of dengue like high fever, fatigue, joint pains etc.

LocalCircles, which hosts voluntary blood assistance network of Delhi-NCR, said that it has seen over 100% increase in blood platelet requests week over week for last 6 weeks.

30-60% INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF DENGUE CASES

Hospitals like Apollo and Max have reported a 30-60% increase in the number of dengue cases in the last month. In Government hospitals, the State had to reduce the number of COVID-19 beds to use extra beds to treat dengue and other fever patients.

The survey asked Delhi residents about the number of individuals in their family or close network - extended family, friends, neighbors, colleagues- who have been impacted by dengue this year. In response, 10% of residents said they have “4 or more individuals" impacted by dengue this year. 19% said they have “2-3 individuals", and 16% said only “1 individual". The majority of 52% of Delhi’s residents surveyed said “no one, thankfully". 3% couldn’t say.

On an aggregate basis, 45% of Delhi residents say they have someone in their family or close local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year. This question in the survey received 6,769 responses.

WHAT THE DELHI-NCR RESIDENTS SAID:

A similar question was asked to the residents of Delhi-NCR including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. On an aggregate basis, 10% of Delhi-NCR residents said there are “4 or more individuals" impacted by dengue this year. 19% said they have “2-3 individuals", and 15% said only “1 individual". The majority of 53% of Delhi-NCR residents surveyed said “no one, thankfully". 3% couldn’t say.

On an aggregate basis, 43% of Delhi-NCR residents say they have someone in their family or local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year. Overall, 14,974 responses from across Delhi-NCR were received.

DENGUE IS BADLY IMPACTING NOT JUST DELHI BUT ALL NCR CITIES AS WELL

The survey found that 57% residents of Ghaziabad know someone who has been impacted by dengue this year, followed by Delhi with 45%, Noida with 44%, Faridabad with 40%, and 29% in Gurugram. The findings suggest that dengue is badly impacting not just Delhi but all NCR cities as well.

71% citizens surveyed in August had indicated that their municipality was not conducting anti-mosquito fogging or doing it very rarely.

To understand the on-ground situation, LocalCircles has conducted a survey amongst residents of Delhi-NCR and get the aggregate percentage of people across 5 Delhi-NCR cities who have had dengue this year.

