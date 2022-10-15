Dengue Fever: 5 Food Items To Eat For Fast Recovery

Dengue fever, a tropical disease transmitted via a mosquito bite, can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated promptly. The recurrence of dengue and the diet to be maintained and followed are two major factors to consider while treating this disease. Once a person has suffered from dengue, their body becomes immune to that particular virus, and the chances of recurrence are very low. If it does occur again, the chances of developing severe symptoms are high. To avoid this, it is critical to follow a proper diet while the person is recovering. Here are the five food items to eat for a fast recovery:

Papaya leaves

Advertisement

Many researchers have found that papaya leaves can contribute greatly to combating this dangerous disease. They help raise platelet count, which falls dangerously below the required levels in dengue patients. Consuming juice made from papaya leaves is highly recommended for recovering patients.

Top showsha video

Herbs

To control the spread of the disease, many health practitioners recommend regular consumption of herbs such as tulsi, ashwagandha, ginger, giloy, and aloe vera. Many doctors also recommend increasing your intake of gooseberries, which are rich in Vitamin C.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, colloquially known as methi, is a mild tranquillizer that aids in the relief of pain. It is also known to help with high fever- a common symptom of dengue.

Pomegranates

This wonder fruit, high in essential minerals and nutrients, provides the body with a surge of energy. As a result, it is critical to reducing the fatigue and tiredness that are typically associated with dengue. Because the fruit is also high in iron, it helps maintain a healthy blood platelet count.

Advertisement

Coconut Water

Dehydration is a common side effect of dengue fever. As a result, drinking coconut water, which is high in electrolytes and essential nutrients, is extremely beneficial. In many cases, ginger water is also recommended because it helps alleviate nausea, another common symptom of dengue.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here