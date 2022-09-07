Dengue: Warning Signs And Symptoms You Must Not Ignore

The viral mosquito-borne disease, Dengue, is transmitted to the human body by female infected mosquitoes’ bites. According to WHO, these mosquitoes are also vectors that carry viruses of yellow fever, chikungunya, and more. Specifically, a majority of cases of Dengue are asymptomatic, meaning the patients show no symptoms or mild symptoms. However, in some cases, this viral disease can turn fatal. It manifests as a flu-like illness that can infect adults, children as well as infants. When untreated, Dengue can seldom result in death.

If bit by female infected mosquitoes, the symptoms begin to occur within a time frame of about 4-10 days, known as the incubation period. The symptoms usually last for about 2-7 days after incubation. The World Health Organisation has segregated the disease into two broad categories: Dengue (with/without warning signs) and severe Dengue. The treatment becomes difficult for asymptomatic patients, who are at the most risk of developing severe Dengue, as their body flags up no symptoms.

Advertisement

Now, in a recent interaction with the Indian Express, Dr. Farah Adam Mukadam, a physician at the Kauvery Hospital, Bangalore, shed light on a few warning signs of Dengue that must not be neglected. According to the doctor, the most common symptom of the disease is fever. She divided the illness into three stages:

Fever stage, which is also known as the febrile stage

The critical stage, wherein complications can develop

The convalescent stage is the post-treatment time frame when the body begins to recover.

Advertisement

Here are the warning symptoms that you have Dengue

Joint Pain

According to the doctor, once patients develop fever doctors check if they’ve developed eye pain and joint pains. Notably, a Dengue patient is likely to suffer from arthralgia - a temporary joint pain inflammation that is different from arthritis.

Liver inflammation

After fever, the viral disease attacks a patient’s liver which gives rise to several problems including nausea, loss of appetite, and vomiting. The expert adds that in mild cases, these symptoms get better with simple anti-gastritis meds.

Acute vomiting

Advertisement

If medication does not cure vomiting, the patient is given IV fluids under medical observation. The doctor said, “It is at this stage that the infection can take a turn for the worse. If the patient’s vomiting has not stopped, admission to the hospital may be necessary for IV fluids."

Reduction in blood platelets

The doctor referred to the drop in blood platelets count as the ‘hallmark’ of Dengue infections. She emphasized, “Platelets are the cells present in our bloodstream that help with the function of clotting. Serial platelet counts are done in dengue patients to assess which direction the counts are heading. A serial lowering count is observed and if the count drops below 20,000 cells/ml, the patient needs to be admitted."

Signs of bleeding

Advertisement

Apart from nausea and loss of appetite, bleeding through the nose is also a symptom of Dengue. The expert suggests that women also tend to bleed through the vagina when symptoms become more severe. Itchy skin, tiny dots, and rashes are also observed in patients suffering from dengue.

Low blood pressure

The infection disrupts blood circulation which is essential for the function of vital organs including the heart, brain, and kidneys. This results in cold feet and seizures which require immediate medical assistance. Recovery in patients with failing circulation is difficult. The doctor said, “The recovery period can be unremarkable with post-viral fatigue or as serious as fluid accumulation around the lungs — a condition known as pulmonary edema."

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: Opinions expressed in the article are sourced from other sites. The website does not take 100% accuracy of all the facts presented.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here