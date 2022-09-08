Dermatologist Shares Tips To Cure Pimples Caused By Vitamin A Deficiency

Who doesn’t like spotless and glowing skin? We all do. However, due to our hectic schedule and lifestyle, the skin gets neglected, and we face the problem of pimples and acne. To get the glow back, many use chemical-based products. However, they damage the skin even more. Do you know that pimples and acne can also be a result of vitamin A deficiency? That’s right. Let’s know more about this.

What do experts say?

Dr Sandeep Babbar, the dermatologist at Revive Clinic (Faridabad), says that there are many reasons for pimples on the face of young people. The biggest reason is family history. If a person’s parents have had problems with pimples, he/she will be more prone to this problem. Wrong eating habits also become a problem.

Foods with a high glycemic index such as junk food, high fried things, foods made from maida and excessive consumption of milk products can also cause the problem of pimples and acne. Too much dust and pollution are also harmful to the skin.

According to Dr Sandeep Babbar, the problem of pimples is seen in children from 11-12 years to 25 years of age. Many times pimples come out on the face due to the lack of vitamin A. Only derivatives of vitamin A are used in its treatment. This problem also occurs in males and females due to constipation and hormonal imbalance.

Experts say that one should use a good face wash to get rid of the problem of pimples. Things with more oil should not be applied to the face. Consumption of unhealthy things should be avoided, and a healthy diet should be maintained. Eating zinc-rich foods and citrus fruits can help you get rid of this problem.

Apart from this, drink plenty of water and exercise. Try to keep your stomach clean. If the problem increases, contact the dermatologist immediately and get the right treatment. Do not try to treat pimples at home or else they will leave marks on the face.

