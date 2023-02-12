Taking life one day at a time, Viraj Khanna is unafraid and unapologetic to explore his journey as an artist. Son of ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna, Viraj has grown up around textiles and canvases which scream colours, radiate elegance and beauty. Often called the ‘Accidental Artist’, Viraj initially had no plans of being in this field. With the lockdown, the young 25-year-old tapped into his creative pursuits and created his own identity by blending traditional Indian techniques of Aari and Zardosi with modern art.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Viraj, who recently made his debut solo presentation at the India Art Fair, talked about his love for art, his creative visions and how he plans on navigating his work across the masses.

Advertisement

How has tapping into your artistic side influenced your perspective in a way?

This is funny and interesting, but earlier, I would feel guilty about not being productive for a day but now, after being called an artist, I look at my off days as necessary and essential for creative thinking. I have just started enjoying my days so much more because of this. When I create my work, I talk about people and their behaviours, reflecting on how I view the world. This serves as a reminder to me to be myself and be more aware of my actions.

How did the idea of Ineffable come up? You do have a fresh approach on blending in traditional Indian techniques of Aari and Zardosi to modern art stuff…

I have been working in my family business for the last couple of years and looking into the embroidery department. I help with the pricing of different kinds of embroidery works depending on the quality and finesse of the work. This has helped me develop an understanding of what constitutes fine work. I have taken my learnings from there and tried to give it a contemporary spin by using these techniques differently with a different purpose. My work requires the viewer to draw his/her own experience from the artwork, which is very subjective and prone to constant change. That’s why the title ‘Ineffable’.

Advertisement

You’ve experimented with different mediums now. Is there any comfort medium?

I have grown up looking at textiles almost on a daily basis. Therefore there is a natural comfort and confidence with this medium. I can also more expressively put out there what I am trying to say with this medium because of the myriad of materials available to me to experiment with. Since I am talking about human behaviour, which is very subtle at times, all the materials help me create the layers I want to create through my work.

Advertisement

It was during the lockdown that made you choose art. How has the journey been?

Advertisement

The journey has been very exciting, and it feels like I’m on a roller coaster. Three solo shows and now the 4th for the art fair in just over two years has been quite an overwhelming yet satisfying journey. The process of being an artist has required a lot of vulnerability from my side, and this has helped me develop as a person. Continuously pushing myself and getting out of my comfort zone out of necessity has made me more confident in my own eyes. I have realised that anything is possible with a lot of hard work and dedication.

In a world where new artists, designers, and curators comes up everyday, how do you ensure in staying relevant and standing out?

Advertisement

Since my work talks about people and how I look at the world, it will continuously evolve. Society is constantly evolving, and thus people are too. Our assumptions and actions will continuously change with time; hence, how I create my work will also change. With the continuously evolving world, my art practice will continuously evolve.

Art is perceived differently by different people. What is it, that you wish to convey people with your work?

I have this habit of sitting alone at the end of each of my shows in the gallery when no one is around and just absorbing everything that has happened. I am just sitting there and feeling grateful and happy and giving myself a pat on the back for being so vulnerable. It is such a liberating feeling to put yourself out there and express what you have to say. My twin and I are very shy, which has been very tough for me to do mentally. I enjoy the process, of course, but it is a constant fight to get out of my comfort zone.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here