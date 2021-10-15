Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Father of Indian Constitution

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar remains one of the most influential figures in India’s democracy. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. Popularly known as Babasaheb, Ambedkar donned several hats and contributed immensely towards shaping the first draft of the constitution.

He embraced Buddhism after renouncing Hinduism on October 14, 1956. Even though the conversion took place on Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, which marks the event, it is celebrated on Ashoka Vijayadashami (Dussehra) every year.

Ambedkar fought relentlessly against social discrimination towards the untouchables and upliftment of the lower castes. Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, posthumously, in the year 1990. He passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956. However, he greatly intrigued social reformers, academics and politicians with his work.

>On the occasion of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, we take a look at some of his most inspiring quotes:

Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.

Life should be great rather than long.

Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act.

Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.

Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.

